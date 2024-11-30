Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 14 College GameDay Headgear Choice
ESPN's College GameDay is headed to College Station for an SEC showdown with plenty of implications for the conference's title game, as the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns take on the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College GameDay since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach has become as synonymous with a Saturday morning as a cup of coffee and a hot breakfast.
College GameDay first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him. The former Louisville coach first began making picks by donning mascot or helmet headgear in 1996.
It makes for excellent and highly entertaining television. Over the years, many sports fans have started the day on Saturday by making sure to tune into ESPN College GameDay shortly before 12 p.m. ET, traditionally when Corso makes his pick between the host school and its opponent.
So, if you're unable to tune into Corso's pick of the Texas-Texas A&M game game, or you are and want a more detailed account of the selection—as well as Corso's past selections—look no further than this article.
First, let's take a look at the matchup.
Week 14: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M
For the first time since 2011 when both programs were members of the Big 12, Texas and Texas A&M will lock horns, this time as members of the SEC. And the stakes couldn't be higher, as the Aggies need a win this week against the Longhorns, and then another win in the SEC championship game to even have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Things are not nearly as dire for Texas, though the Longhorns could still use a win if they want to make the conference's title game and earn a first-round bye in the expanded 12-team playoff.
There was some concern about starting quarterback Quinn Ewers's status for the game against the Aggies after the junior signal-caller suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over the Kentucky Wildcats. But Ewers was able to practice earlier in the week and is expected to take the field vs. the Aggies. That's great news for the Longhorns offense, as Ewers has been rolling lately, firing nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions in his last three games combined, wins against Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky. Texas's spread-it-around passing attack figures to be a real test for the Aggies' middling pass defense.
Meanwhile, the Aggies' run-powered offensive attack, led by juniors Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, could find the running room scarce against the Longhorns' 13th-ranked rushing defense. And moving the ball through the air won't be any easier against one of the stingiest defensive units in the country, a Longhorns defense that has allowed the third-fewest points per game in the nation. But if any player can help the Aggies throw a few curveballs at the Longhorns defense, it's redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed, who replaced sophomore Connor Weigman in October. Reed is a capable dual threat, as evidenced by his 12 passing touchdowns and six scores on the ground. The Aggies will have a good chance of defeating the Longhorns if they can keep the Texas offense off the field and control the time of possession with their running game.
That said, let's take a look at Corso's history picking these two teams.
Lee Corso's Past Picks for Texas, Texas A&M
Corso has picked the Aggies' headgear three times, accumulating a 1-2 record in those selections. Meanwhile, Corso has picked Texas 16 times, going 9-7 in those picks.
This week, we won't be going with a memorable selection, but a memorable moment involving Corso from just a month ago. The beloved College GameDay analyst had missed two shows due to health problems and he returned to the show for Texas's big game vs Georgia in October.
While reports indicated he would likelt be returning for the game, no one knew for sure, so it was a joyful scene when Corso surprised ESPN viewers and Longhorns fans by showing up next to Kirk Herbstreit during a segment for SportsCenter.
Will Corso's pick on Saturday be just as memorable?
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
Corso prefaced his pick with a perfect one-liner to celebrity guest picker Dude Perfect, who had riled up the Aggies fans while making his pick of Texas A&M. Corso, tongue-in-cheek, asked him, "Who's your pick?"
Corso's Chosen Team
Corso then pulled out a Texas A&M hat and handed it to Dude Perfect, saying that he wanted him to hold it. Dude Perfect then handed the hat back to Corso, asking him if he was sure that it wasn't, in fact, for him to wear. In perfect fashion, Corso dropped this line.
"Forget it! Give me Bevo," he said, handing the hat back to Dude Perfect as the crowd roared its disapproval.
Corso's Headgear Pick Record to This Point in the Season
Corso has an impressive 283-142 record all-time making headgear picks. This season, he is 8-3. In what amounted to one of his toughest picks ever, Corso went with his heart and picked Indiana to upset Ohio State last week, only to watch as the Buckeyes defeated the Hoosiers 38-15.