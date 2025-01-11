SI

Matthew McConaughey Had Inspiring Message for Texas After Loss vs. Ohio State

Tim Capurso

Actor Matthew McConaughey walks the field ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
As a native Texan, award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has never been shy about supporting his favorite college football team, the Texas Longhorns. McConaughey has frequently attended Longhorns games, so much so that he has become synonymous with—and sometimes even bigger than—the program.

At times, the Oscar-winning actor has also taken on the role of motivational speaker for the Texas players. And that's what he did following the Longhorns' 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, as he took to X (formerly Twitter) and offered some inspiring words of encouragement to the players.

The sting of the loss, especially in light of the painful manner in which it occurred, isn't likely to go away anytime soon. But McConaughey's words are ones the Longhorns players likely need to read.

And the talented actor didn't reserve his kindness for only the Longhorns. Before the game, the Ohio State marching band performed on the field at AT&T Stadium. As they walked off the field, he showed the band members some love.

McConaughey is truly a mensch.

