Miami Star Cam Ward Made a Business Decision at Halftime of Pop-Tarts Bowl
With his team clinging to a 31–28 halftime lead over the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday's Pop-Tarts Bowl, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward decided that his college career was done, as he elected to sit out of the second half of the contest after a terrific final half of his college football career.
Ward, who set the Division I passing touchdowns record in the first half, surpassing former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum with 156 career touchdown passes. Ward would ultimately throw the 157th and 158th touchdown passes of his career before exiting the game.
His final stat line: 12-of-19 for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Emory Williams took over in his place on the first drive of the second half for the Hurricanes, and led a touchdown drive of his own to extend the Miami lead to 38-28 in the third quarter.
Ward is slated to be one of the top quarterbacks on the board in April's NFL draft.