SI

Michigan's Sherrone Moore Trolls Ohio State With Flag-Planting Gesture at Hoops Game

The Wolverines coach planted an imaginary flag to the delight of his fans.

Tom Dierberger

Moore led Michigan to a 13–10 win over rival Ohio State last Saturday.
Moore led Michigan to a 13–10 win over rival Ohio State last Saturday. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is still basking in the glory of upsetting archrival Ohio State last weekend in Columbus.

While attending a Wolverines men's basketball game against Iowa at Ann Arbor, Mich.'s Crisler Center on Saturday, Moore was shown on the jumbotron early in the first half. After hyping up the crowd, Moore planted an imaginary flag four times, referencing the events that sparked a postgame brawl in the aftermath of Michigan's 13–10 win at Ohio Stadium.

In the minutes following their win in one of college football's greatest rivalries, the Wolverines celebrated by grabbing a flag and planting it on the Buckeyes' logo at midfield. Ohio State players didn't like it, and a fight broke out that culminated in police on the field using pepper spray to break it up.

That was far from the only flag-planting incident across college football during rivalry week. Other games—such as NC State's win over North Carolina and Arizona State's victory over Arizona—ended with similar postgame scuffles, causing a larger conversation across college football if such taunts should be allowed.

Moore told reporters on Wednesday that he spoke with his team about no longer planting flags after wins and instead celebrating among themselves.

But with a big crowd watching at Crisler Center, Moore couldn't help but reference the biggest win of his head-coaching career.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football