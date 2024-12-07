Michigan's Sherrone Moore Trolls Ohio State With Flag-Planting Gesture at Hoops Game
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is still basking in the glory of upsetting archrival Ohio State last weekend in Columbus.
While attending a Wolverines men's basketball game against Iowa at Ann Arbor, Mich.'s Crisler Center on Saturday, Moore was shown on the jumbotron early in the first half. After hyping up the crowd, Moore planted an imaginary flag four times, referencing the events that sparked a postgame brawl in the aftermath of Michigan's 13–10 win at Ohio Stadium.
In the minutes following their win in one of college football's greatest rivalries, the Wolverines celebrated by grabbing a flag and planting it on the Buckeyes' logo at midfield. Ohio State players didn't like it, and a fight broke out that culminated in police on the field using pepper spray to break it up.
That was far from the only flag-planting incident across college football during rivalry week. Other games—such as NC State's win over North Carolina and Arizona State's victory over Arizona—ended with similar postgame scuffles, causing a larger conversation across college football if such taunts should be allowed.
Moore told reporters on Wednesday that he spoke with his team about no longer planting flags after wins and instead celebrating among themselves.
But with a big crowd watching at Crisler Center, Moore couldn't help but reference the biggest win of his head-coaching career.