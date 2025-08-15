Michigan Plans to Appeal NCAA Ruling in Connor Stalions Sign-Stealing Case
The NCAA on Friday handed down its punishment to the University of Michigan for the Conor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, a multi-faceted sentence that includes four years of probation; multiple financial sanctions; and a 25% reduction in football official visits during the 2025-26 season, among other disciplinary actions, including long-term show-cause penalities for then head coach Jim Harbaugh and Stalions himself. The school notably did not receive a postseason ban, which was to avoid "unfairly [penalizing] student-athletes or the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program."
Now, in the hours since the penalties were revealed, the general consensus among both fans and pundits seems to be that Michigan got away with highway robbery; the punishment feels light for the crime. Still, however, the school plans to appeal the ruling.
"We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions," the school said in a statement issued later Friday afternoon. "But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence—or lack of evidence—in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result and we will consider all other options."
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel also chimed in, noting that he "fully [supports] the university's decision to pursue an appeal" and that "a postseason ban should never have been a consideration in this case."
As for why the school would appeal a ruling that many believe to be in their favor, NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach explained that it's likely due to the financial aspects at play.
"To those wondering WHY Michigan would want to appeal today’s ruling: A source says it’s about the severity of the financial penalties," Auerbach wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Previous record-high NCAA fine was $8M (Tennessee) and this one could be over $30M."
Whether the school will be successful, who knows. But we do know this saga is not over yet.