Mics Caught Giants Fan at Colorado Game Heckling Joe Schoen to Get Rid of Daniel Jones
With the New York Giants sitting at 2-8 amid another lost season, general manager Joe Schoen is beginning to scout out some of the top options in the 2025 NFL draft class. Schoen is attending the Colorado-Utah game, home to two of the top talents in Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, on Saturday.
Prior to the game, Fox Sports posted a seemingly innocent video of Hunter warming up. But in the background of the video, mics picked up a Giants fan loudly heckling Schoen about quarterback Daniel Jones, whose middling play has the team, currently on a bye week, undecided about who will be under center moving forward.
"Get rid of Daniel Jones," the fan can be heard screaming.
Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, enjoyed a solid rookie season, but constant turnover among the Giants front office and coaching staff, injuries, and uneven play have his status as the franchise quarterback in serious jeopardy in year six, just a year after the Giants signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract in March of 2023.
If Schoen and coach Brian Daboll listen to this Giants fan, though, the decision whether or not to bench Jones will be an easy one.