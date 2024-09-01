Mike Gundy Struggled With an Unlikely Reference While Joking About Connor Stalions
Oklahoma State beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday to open their season with a victory. Since the game was never in doubt, there was plenty of time to focus on the team's helmets.
Before the game the NCAA ruled that they couldn't use QR codes on their helmets. Then during the game the team used helmet communications for the first time. During his postgame press conference head coach Mike Gundy was in good spirits, but seemed a little disappointed that he couldn't hear what was being communicated to his players through their headsets.
This quickly turned into a joke at the expense of Michigan and Connor Stalions as Gundy struggled to remember a Shaggy song from 2000.
"They won't let me hear it," said Gundy. "If anybody's a good IT guy... We can get the guy from Michigan down here and let him hook me up. Even though he didn't do it. What was that song? What was that song? You should know. He had a song that was kind of a partial rap and in the shower you caught me I didn't do it, it wasn't me?"
Gundy was, of course, referencing Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me", which was released before anyone on his roster was born. In fact, Gundy was still nearly seven years away from his infamous I'm a man, I'm 40 rant when Shaggy released the album Hot Shot.