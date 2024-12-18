Netflix to Release Docuseries on 2024 SEC Football Season
Netflix has announced an impending docuseries centered around the 2024 college football season in the Southeastern Conference, the streaming provider announced on Wednesday.
The series has been filming teams across the SEC all throughout the 2024 football season in a series that is going to be similar to other sports docuseries that have been produced by the company, such as Full Swing, Sprint, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point.
"This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the official announcement from Netflix.
The series will feature eight 45-minute episodes, and will be released in 2025, although an exact date has yet to be revealed.