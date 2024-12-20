Nick Saban Was Fired Up While Defending Ryan Day From Upset Ohio State Fans
Ohio State fans have been extremely critical of Ryan Day this season, particularly in the aftermath of their rivalry loss against Michigan. With the team preparing to take on Tennessee in the College Football Playoff, a fired up Nick Saban called for the fans complaining about the Buckeyes' coach to cut it out.
During Friday's College GameDay, Saban went on a brief rant about the Ohio State fans who have been vocal with their disdain for Day and his coaching staff. Saban came to the defense of the Buckeyes' brass and chastised those creating negative external noise about the program.
"Why do you care about what some guy puts on the internet, who's a fat guy in his underwear living in his mother's basement?" Saban said he used to ask his players at Alabama.
"If Ohio State wants to beat Michigan, [the fans] need to be positive about the coach and the players. There's nobody who wants to beat them worse than the players and the coaches. That's number one. Number two, they have an opportunity to win the national championship. Everybody ought to be supporting the hell out of them so they have the best opportunity to do it and quit all this negative bulls––."
A loss against a rival program is a difficult pill to swallow, undoubtedly. Saban made clear that he feels the best way to overcome a disappointing loss is by showing support for the team, rather than bashing them over a lackluster performance.