Nick Saban Has Final Word for Shane Gillis After Alabama Pay-For-Play Jab
Nick Saban isn't done with Shane Gillis.
After the comedian—albeit playfully—accused him of illegally "pay(ing) their players" on last Friday's episode of College GameDay, the former Alabama head coach didn't seem thrilled. He chose to take the high road in his response—citing integrity and "players (having) a better chance to be successful in life" as reasons for their accomplishments in Tuscaloosa.
Now? he's coming back for more. On this Friday's episode of ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, the seven-time national champion was asked if he'd done any more research into Gillis—or if the two sides have chatted since the spat.
"Not at all. Not at all," he answered. "I understand he's a comedian... We were trying to create value for players and I think that's why we were able to recruit good players... that speaks for itself and that's all there is to it.
"He was trying to be funny, which I get," Saban continued, while ready to land a haymaker. "You know my daughter Kristen loves him, so that kind of soothed the soul a little bit that somebody in our family likes the guy."
Checkmate.
Like we said last week, don't mess with Saban.
After a 9-3 finish to the 2024 season, the 73-year-old's former Crimson Tide team is set to take on Michigan in the ReilaQuest Bowl on Tuesday. Want to watch? Find out how, here.