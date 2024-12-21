SI

Nick Saban Shares Unorthodox Crowd Noise Drill Alabama Ran for Bryce Young

What good is a clap if no one can hear it?

If you're going to be a college football signal caller, your team has to hear your clap. And of course, that can prove difficult in a stadium full of 100,000 of your biggest fans ... or biggest rivals.

Faced with a volume issue concerning then-Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared Saturday that the team ran clapping-centric drills to make sure the offense could hear Young in loud environments.

"We actually had to—Bryce Young, great quarterback. Won the Heisman Trophy. We had to do clapping drills with him to get his clap loud enough so the players could hear it," Saban revealed at the College GameDay desk.

His fellow analysts laughed, but Saban made another good point right after: "You throw me in that briar patch," he said. "I'd rather have Bryce Young and teach him how to clap than try to teach him how to play quarterback."

Saturday is a huge day for college football and there will surely be more commentator-provided tidbits where that came from. Penn State–SMU kicked off at 12 p.m. ET, and Clemson–Texas will follow at 4 p.m. ET. Later, at 8 p.m., Tennessee will take on Ohio State.

