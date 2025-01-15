SI

Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Michael Vick Highlight 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class

The National Football Foundation announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday, which includes four coaches and 18 players.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban highlights the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.
/ John David Mercer-Imagn Images
As was previously announced on College GameDay, Nick Saban has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame just one year removed from the sidelines as Alabama's head coach. Saban was a head coach at the University of Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and of course, Alabama. He won seven national championships as a head coach, with the first coming in 2003 at LSU and six more coming during his 17 years at Alabama.

Saban is joined in the Hall of Fame by another legendary coach in the same era, Urban Meyer. Meyer held head coaching jobs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, where he won 85.4% of his career games and captured three national championships during his career—two of which came at Florida, and a third at Ohio State.

Other notable inductees include former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Vick, who starred in Blacksburg for two seasons and led the school to a BCS national championship appearance in 1999. Vick finished third in the Heisman voting that season as a freshman and was named the Big East's Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Former West Virginia star running back Steve Slaton also earned the nod into the College Football Hall of Fame. Slaton starred in West Virginia's spread offense under Rich Rodriguez from 2005 to '07. Slaton rushed for 3,923 yards in his career and 50 touchdowns, and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006, when he was also named as a consensus All-American.

In total, 18 players and four coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here's the full list of every player and coach inducted in Atlanta as part of the 2025 class.

Inductee

School

Year

RB Montee Ball

Wisconsin

2009-12

LB Gregg Carr

Auburn

1981-84

WR Blake Elliott

Saint John's (MN)

2000-03

C Greg Eslinger

Minnesota

2002-05

QB Terry Hanratty

Notre Dame

1966-68

QB Graham Harrell

Texas Tech

2005-08

DT John Henderson

Tennessee

1999-01

DB Michael Huff

Texas

2002-05

TE Jim Kleinsasser

North Dakota

1995-98

OL Alex Mack

Cal

2005-08

OL Terrence Metcalf

Ole Miss

1997, 99-01

DT Haloti Ngata

Oregon

2002, 04-05

RB Steve Slaton

West Virginia

2005-07

LB Darrin Smith

Miami

1989-92

DL Michael Strahan

Texas Southern

1989-92

DB Dennis Thurman

Southern Cal

1974-77

QB Michael Vick

Virginia Tech

1999-00

WR Ryan Yarborough

Wyoming

1990-93

Larry Blakeney

Troy

1991-2014

Larry Korver

Northwestern College (Iowa)

1967-94

Urban Meyer

Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

2001-10, 12-18

Nick Saban

Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama

1990, 95-04, 07-23

