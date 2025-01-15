Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Michael Vick Highlight 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class
The National Football Foundation announced its 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.
As was previously announced on College GameDay, Nick Saban has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame just one year removed from the sidelines as Alabama's head coach. Saban was a head coach at the University of Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and of course, Alabama. He won seven national championships as a head coach, with the first coming in 2003 at LSU and six more coming during his 17 years at Alabama.
Saban is joined in the Hall of Fame by another legendary coach in the same era, Urban Meyer. Meyer held head coaching jobs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, where he won 85.4% of his career games and captured three national championships during his career—two of which came at Florida, and a third at Ohio State.
Other notable inductees include former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Vick, who starred in Blacksburg for two seasons and led the school to a BCS national championship appearance in 1999. Vick finished third in the Heisman voting that season as a freshman and was named the Big East's Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Former West Virginia star running back Steve Slaton also earned the nod into the College Football Hall of Fame. Slaton starred in West Virginia's spread offense under Rich Rodriguez from 2005 to '07. Slaton rushed for 3,923 yards in his career and 50 touchdowns, and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006, when he was also named as a consensus All-American.
In total, 18 players and four coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here's the full list of every player and coach inducted in Atlanta as part of the 2025 class.
Inductee
School
Year
RB Montee Ball
Wisconsin
2009-12
LB Gregg Carr
Auburn
1981-84
WR Blake Elliott
Saint John's (MN)
2000-03
C Greg Eslinger
Minnesota
2002-05
QB Terry Hanratty
Notre Dame
1966-68
QB Graham Harrell
Texas Tech
2005-08
DT John Henderson
Tennessee
1999-01
DB Michael Huff
Texas
2002-05
TE Jim Kleinsasser
North Dakota
1995-98
OL Alex Mack
Cal
2005-08
OL Terrence Metcalf
Ole Miss
1997, 99-01
DT Haloti Ngata
Oregon
2002, 04-05
RB Steve Slaton
West Virginia
2005-07
LB Darrin Smith
Miami
1989-92
DL Michael Strahan
Texas Southern
1989-92
DB Dennis Thurman
Southern Cal
1974-77
QB Michael Vick
Virginia Tech
1999-00
WR Ryan Yarborough
Wyoming
1990-93
Larry Blakeney
Troy
1991-2014
Larry Korver
Northwestern College (Iowa)
1967-94
Urban Meyer
Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State
2001-10, 12-18
Nick Saban
Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama
1990, 95-04, 07-23