North Carolina GM Has Final Word on Rumors of Bill Belichick's Potential NFL Return
A report emerged on Wednesday stating that multiple NFL teams with vacancies at head coach approached eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick about reconsidering his move to college football, where he was announced in December as the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The report, coupled with the structuring of Belichick's contract, created a buzz and had some wondering just how committed the former longtime New England Patriots coach is to his new role in Chapel Hill. Well, there need not be any more wondering.
North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, firmly stated that Belichick is all-in on the Tar Heels.
"Completely committed. 1000 percent committed, I know for Coach Belichick and myself," Lombardi said. "Guys that do the insider stuff for the NFL, they've got to put stories out there. But that one was a complete falsehood."
Lombardi went on to add that when the report broke, Belichick was recruiting for the Tar Heels in South Jersey.
"Bill Belichick is committed to North Carolina," Lombardi continued. "He committed it to me. He committed it to the University. There's been no conversation about anything."
Lombardi then humorously said that he and Belichick, during their commute to Chapel Hill together, talk about "how messed up the NFL is" and "how thankful we're in college football."
Belichick was officially announced as the Tar Heels new coach on Dec. 11. And he has wasted no time in putting his stamp on the program. As of Jan. 8, North Carolina has made 10 additions to the coaching staff and support staff, signed nine players and has two more commits, and has 13 incoming transfers, with more potentially to come.