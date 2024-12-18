North Carolina Legend Lawrence Taylor Reacts to UNC Hiring Bill Belichick
Many football figures have had a lot to say about Bill Belichick making the switch to college football by taking the coaching job at North Carolina, but none have been quite as hopeful as UNC alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.
Taylor has a big connection to this situation as he played for the Tar Heels and was coached by Belichick when he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Taylor is ready to see his Tar Heels be successful in college football and finally see the team capture its first national title.
"All I can say is that, Carolina's got a chance to win it all again now—they got a chance," Taylor told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I think it's all about recruiting and all that stuff. One thing I've got to tell you, if you're looking at Bill Belichick, he has the knowledge, he knows the game of football. ... I think all he has to do now is put a team together that's going to help him recruit."
In terms of recruiting, Belichick seems to be headed on the right track. UNC already secured an incoming quarterback, and the coach sounded positive about the process when speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
Taylor sounds pretty excited about Belichick taking over the Tar Heels program. We'll see if UNC can bounce back from its 6–6 season and attempt to make the College Football Playoff next year like Taylor eventual hopes for.