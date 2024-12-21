Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love Hilariously Reacts to Shirtless Teammates in Cold Weather
Ahead of the College Football Playoff game between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 8 Indiana on Friday, several Fighting Irish players were seen warming up shirtless in the frigid temperatures of South Bend, Ind. In sub-30 degree weather with wind chills over 10 miles per hour, multiple Notre Dame players warmed up with jumping jacks while shirtless.
Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love was not one of those players. When asked by College GameDay why he wasn't shirtless alongside his teammates, Love said: "Nah man, they tripping, it's cold out here."
Unlike his teammates, Love was seen covered from head to toe during pregame warmups, wearing long-sleeves and gloves as part of his outfit.
On the morning of the game, snow blanketed Notre Dame's football field. The grounds crew managed to clear up the snow well before the game, preventing Love from having to run the ball through even worse conditions.
Even without the display of "toughness" in the cold, Love made an immediate impact in the game. After both Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke began the game by throwing interceptions, Love put the first points on the board with a remarkable 98-yard touchdown run. Love—who rushed for 943 yards and 15 touchdowns during the regular season—broke out to the left sideline and outraced Indiana for the touchdown, kicking off the 12-team CFP era. It is already the longest run in CFP history.
Notre Dame holds a 14–3 lead over the Hoosiers in the final minutes of the second quarter. The winner will play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.