Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Had Classy Message for Curt Cignetti After CFP Win
In the first game of the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, Marcus Freeman led his Notre Dame team to victory, taking down Indiana 27–17 on Friday. Though the score ended with Notre Dame taking a 10-point win on the scoreboard, the Fighting Irish took control of the game early on. After quarterback Riley Leonard started a game with an interception, Notre Dame's defense forced an interception of Indiana Kurtis Rourke. The Fighting Irish responded on their next offensive possession with a 98-yard touchdown run from Jeremiyah Love to claim a 7–0 lead. From then on, Notre Dame held the lead.
Despite a resounding defeat of Indiana, Freeman was complimentary of Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his program.
“I told Coach Cignetti after the game I think that’s a heck of a football team we faced that showed they wouldn't quit," Freeman told reporters. "Some good teaching opportunities for us. We're going to use that fourth quarter defensively, special-teams wise, we've got to learn from some of those situations that happened in that game."
Freeman previously revealed prior to the matchup that he googled Cignetti to learn more about his background before the game.
Freeman's studying clearly paid off. Facing a resurgent Indiana program that went 11–1 during the regular season, the Fighting Irish completely stifled the Hoosiers' offense and game-plan. Indiana came into the game ranked No. 2 in scoring offense and No. 2 in total defense in the FBS. They averaged over 43 points per game during the regular season, but scored just three points until the final two minutes of the game.
As Freeman said, Cignetti still deserves credit for his program's success this season. In just his first season coaching a Power 4 team, Cignetti led Indiana to their first CFP appearance. He took them from a 3–9 record a year ago to a team that won all but one regular season game. Indiana was ultimately outclassed by Notre Dame, but they already made more strides than many believed possible in one season with the program.