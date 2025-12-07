Ex-Notre Dame Star Brady Quinn Rips CFP Committee for Not Being ‘Serious’
For weeks college football fans and media members argued about which 12 teams would make the College Football Playoff this year. On Sunday, we finally got all the answers as the field was finally announced. With any selection of this importance, there was always going to be at least one school feeling left out and that's exactly what happened as Notre Dame fell just short of making the CFP after being bounced by Miami.
The Fighting Irish were routinely ahead of Miami in the weekly CFP rankings, only to be given the bad news on Sunday that the Hurricanes snatched the No. 10 spot away from Notre Dame. In the end, their opening weekend game in Miami, which the Hurricanes won, proved to be the difference.
That didn't sit well with a lot of people, who immediately sounded off on the committee's decision to drop Notre Dame for Miami.
It also didn't sit well with former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, who ripped the committee with a very direct message on social media.
"There wasn’t any logic waiting to move UM ahead of ND if Conf championship game outcomes are inconsequential," Quinn tweeted. "If Head to head was a factor, you had it all year. This isn’t a serious committee. It’s a made for TV event. Expand and get rid of the committee. BCS was a better formula. For ND, you now know 11-1 is the worst you can do to secure a spot in this current playoff format."
Quinn has every right to be upset since Notre Dame was ranked ahead of Miami for so long despite their matchup taking place way back on Aug. 31. His call for the committee to be disbanded and that the old BCS system was better, however, is a bit of a surprise but probably also something that lots of Notre Dame fans feel after their team had their playoff hopes come to a disappointing end.
The current system is far from perfect, as Nick Saban and others said after this year's field was announced.
While Notre Dame is now out, Miami will face Texas A&M on the road in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. ET.