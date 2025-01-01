Notre Dame vs. Georgia Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Sugar Bowl
With the new year right around the corner, it means it's finally time to flip the college football calendar to the best stretch of the whole season— the NY6 Bowls. This year will be different than others as all six famous bowl games have been pressed into service to double as College Football Playoff quarterfinals and semifinals games.
All that means is the stakes are higher than ever. This is true for the Sugar Bowl, featuring Notre Dame and Georgia this year. Held at the Superdome every year in New Orleans, it should be a great game as the Fighting Irish aim to build off last week's win against Indiana and the Bulldogs embarks upon a CFP run without starting quarterback Carson Beck.
Both teams also feature passionate fan bases that will pack the stadium and will not hesitate to pay a high price to see their favorite teams. Georgia appears to have the advantage on that front with the contest being held in the Southeast, but Notre Dame faithful are everywhere.
Here's a glimpse at what the ticket prices look like for the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia.
Cheapest Tickets for Notre Dame-Georgia
As of writing, the price to simply get in the door for this CFP quarterfinal game is reasonable. According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets are listed for $48 plus fees, and multiple are available. All tickets in that price range are way, way high in the upper bowl in the 630s.
Prices for seats in this area uptick slightly if you go into the end zone or directly at midfield. But to merely sit in a seat in the stadium and watch the game, no matter how far you are, it'll run you less than a hundred bucks. Which is pretty good!
Most Expensive Tickets for Notre Dame-Georgia
Of course, with a stadium this large, the closest seats are going to cost a pretty penny indeed. And it's no different for Notre Dame-Georgia.
The most expensive set of seats comes in the form of two Plaza Sideline tickets, which is as close to getting on the field as any fan could hope for. Located in the very first rows next to the field, these seats are listed for $1,700 a pop and stand alone as the pricest possible tickets available to purchase for this year's Sugar Bowl.
Additionally, there are two loge tickets for sale at midfield listed for $1,020 apiece. Located in Section 335, the seats provide the benefits of a loge setting while being centrally located for viewing at midfield.
Other Plaza Sideline tickets are listed for $1,000 apiece in the 100 sections around the field. Generally speaking, those very lower bowl seats cost anywhere from $500 to $700.