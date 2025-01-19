Kirk Herbstreit Is Fully Embracing Ohio State Fandom Ahead of National Championship Game
When the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night in the CFP national championship game, they'll have one of their own on the call in the booth.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, who played quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1989 to '93, will be on color commentating duties in Atlanta alongside play-by-play partner Chris Fowler—and he isn't shying away from his OSU fandom:
"At the end of the day, I'm no different than anybody sitting on their couch. I just prepare and talk about it," Herbstreit explained at Saturday's media day in Atlanta. "I'm an Ohio State junkie. And so when they do well, and I'm able to enjoy it, there's nobody more thrilled than me. So yeah, I'll be locked in, and if that scarlet gray confetti comes down, I'm gonna be trying to race to get to the field to hug my son and be a part of that celebration if they're lucky enough to win."
Herbstreit's son Zak is a senior tight end for Ohio State, while his younger son committed to play quarterback for the rival Michigan Wolverines late last year.
The Buckeyes come into Monday night's title game riding a three-game win streak after their late-November loss to Michigan in The Game, while their opponents in Notre Dame are victors of 13 straight.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.