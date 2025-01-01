Ohio State vs. Oregon Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Rose Bowl
The No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks in the latest annual installment of the "Granddaddy of them all" in the Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day at 5 p.m. ET. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup is a rematch of the regular season conference thriller in Eugene, that the Ducks narrowly escaped with a one-point victory over the Buckeyes.
While that was a consequential conference tilt, this matchup holds even more meaning, with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 10 in the Cotton Bowl. The opponent will be the winner of New Year's Day's Peach Bowl matchup between No. 5 seed Texas and No. 4 seed Arizona State.
With that in mind, here is the current ticket situation for those looking to attend this year's Rose Bowl.
Cheapest Tickets for the Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl is always a hot ticket, but especially in years where there is College Football Playoff consequences like there is this season.
Cheap tickets are hard to come by in a matchup featuring two bona fide national title contenders, but two tickets can be obtained on StubHub in section 12H in the middle part of the stadium bowl in the end zone for $149 per ticket before fees. Tickets are slightly less expensive for the "cheapest" tickets to the game on Vivid Seats, where two tickets can be obtained in section 12, row 66 for $135 each including fees. Tickets in section 12H are going for $147 each on SeatGeek, which includes fees.
Most Expensive Tickets for the Rose Bowl
If you're looking for more than just going to the game, and want to get a premier seat to a contest featuring two great opponents, there are plenty of more expensive tickets available for an even better experience. Two tickets together in the club level of the Rose Bowl in section 109 are going for $1,031 per ticket after fees. Section 108 club level tickets are going for $1,846 after fees on Vivid Seats and for $1,041 in the club level (section 205) on SeatGeek.
If you want the club level experience, you'll be paying for it on New Year's Day.