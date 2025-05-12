Eagles-Commanders Headlines 2025 NFL Schedule Release's Latest Leak
The latest leak in the 2025 NFL schedule's release once again includes the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, as Fox Sports on Monday announced that the Eagles will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders in a Week 16 rematch of last year's NFC Championship. Then, the Chicago Bears will host their rival Green Bay Packers in the second game of Fox Sports's doubleheader on Saturday, December 20.
Division rivalries have been the common theme for NFL schedule leaks thus far, as NBC announced earlier Monday that the Eagles would open up the club's defense of its Lombardi Trophy against the Dallas Cowboys on the Thursday night of the league's opening week kickoff. This past week, Front Office Sports and The Athletic reported that the Kansas City Chiefs would be opposing the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL's second-ever game in Brazil on the Friday of the opening week.
The Eagles and Commanders split their regular season divisional matchups in 2024, then the Eagles routed Washington 55-23 in the NFC title game en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl victory. The matchup figures to be one with plenty of animosity and intensity, and there is the potential that it could carry significant implications for the NFC East divisional title, given it's a Week 16 game.
And the Packers-Bears game needs no introduction, as it will be the second game between the Matt LaFleur-led Packers and the Ben Johnson-led Bears. Johnson, at his introductory press conference as Bears head coach, declared that he wanted to stay in the NFC North because he "enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice" in 2024. Given that the Packers and Bears project to be among the division's most competitive teams, this contest could also carry weighty implications for the divisional crown.
And above all, that Saturday is a huge day for football fans, as it's the same day as a triple-header in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff.