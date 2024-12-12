Travis Hunter Signs With Adidas Ahead of Heisman Ceremony
Travis Hunter is making moves before starting his professional football career.
The two-way Colorado star has signed an endorsement deal with Adidas, the brand announced Thursday. He will represent Adidas on and off the field and in marketing campaigns.
The announcement adds to an eventful week for Hunter leading up to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He is a finalist for the prestigious award after his groundbreaking season with the Buffaloes alongside fellow Adidas QB Cam Ward from Miami, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty and Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel.
Hunter joins an Adidas football roster headlined by reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Most recently, Adidas has signed a string of younger players in the game, including NIL signee Ward, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. and Bears WR Rome Odunze.
“The partners they currently have are top tier with some of the best young guys like me," Hunter said in a press release. "I’m pumped to join the three stripes as we continue pushing the boundaries of the sport we all love.”
After being spotted recently wearing Adidas gear in media appearances and during his Twitch livestream, Hunter will also have a limited edition apparel collection with the brand that releases Thursday. The WR/CB is currently projected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft after ranking top six in the country in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152) and receiving touchdowns (14) and recording four interceptions with Colorado in 2024.