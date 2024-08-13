Oklahoma Loses WR Jayden Gibson for Season Due to Knee Injury
Oklahoma junior wide receiver Jayden Gibson is expected to miss the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury suffered in preseason camp, head coach Brent Venables confirmed on Tuesday.
"We've got one player that won't be back, and that's Jayden Gibson, but everybody else, the normal bumps and bruises," Venables told the media gathering at camp on Tuesday afternoon.
Gibson played in all 13 games for Oklahoma last season, and made his first start of his career in the Alamo Bowl. Gibson caught 14 passes for 375 yards, but the 6'5" receiver hauled in five of his 14 receptions for touchdowns, and was slated to be one of the team's top playmakers as Oklahoma embarks on SEC play for the first time.
Oklahoma made an appearance at No. 16 in the first AP poll of the year that was released on Monday, and kicks off the season on Aug. 30 against Temple.