Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II Issues Apology Following DUI Arrest
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, the nation's leading rusher in 2023 with 1,732 yards, issued an apology on Monday after his DUI arrest last month in Moore, Okla.
"I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon wrote in a statement posted to X. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University and our fans. Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."
Gordon was pulled over at 2:30 a.m. local time on June 30 after he was seen swerving and speeding on Interstate 35 in Moore. The officer who pulled Gordon over observed a half bottle of tequila and a half bottle of vodka in the vehicle. Gordon refused a field sobriety test but blew a 0.11 BAC and 0.10 BAC at the Cleveland County jail. He was booked on several charges, including DUI under 21 years of age.
Gordon is set to play a key role on Oklahoma State's offense this season after a breakout 2023. He captured the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back and was named as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
It's unclear if Gordon will be disciplined following his arrest.
The Cowboys open the season at home against South Dakota State on Aug. 31.