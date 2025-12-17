Ole Miss to Hire LSU Interim Coach Frank Wilson to Pete Golding’s Staff
Former LSU Tigers running backs coach and interim head coach Frank Wilson is leaving Baton Rouge for an assistant coaching job on Pete Golding's staff at Ole Miss, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.
Wilson is expected to coach running backs for the Rebels.
Wilson served as LSU's interim following the firing of Brian Kelly earlier this season. The Tigers have since hired Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss, and Wilson will not remain with the program under Kiffin and will instead depart for Kiffin's old stomping grounds.
The New Orleans native expressed his desire to remain at LSU after the Tigers’ final regular season game, as the program was nearing a deal with Kiffin.
"I love LSU," Wilson said. "As long as LSU will have me, I'd love to be a part of what we're doing here."
Instead, Wilson will coach at Ole Miss for the second time. He previously served as the school's running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2005 to ’07. This stint will certainly have some added juice to an already heated rivalry with Kiffin's departure amid a dream season for the Rebels.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.