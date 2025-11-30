LSU Interim Coach Addresses His Future With Program Amid Lane Kiffin Speculation
Amid speculation that LSU is on the verge of hiring Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin as the program's new head coach, Tigers interim Frank Wilson would love to remain with the program as part of the new staff.
LSU took No. 8 Oklahoma to the wire on Saturday in Norman, nearly pulling off an improbable upset that would have derailed the Sooners' playoff chances.
It was the latest evidence that the program had rallied around Wilson as the interim - still playing hard amid a lost season.
"I love LSU," Wilson said after the game on Saturday. "As long as LSU will have me, I'd love to be a part of what we're doing here."
At 7-5, Wilson will coach one more game as LSU's head coach in a bowl game this winter. Whether it's Kiffin or another new hire, Wilson will certainly have a chance to remain in Baton Rouge given what he has accomplished in the second half of the season with the Tigers.