Oregon’s Brutal Start vs. Ohio State Had Everyone Making the Same Joke

Ryan Phillips

Dan Lanning's Oregon team trailed Ohio State XX at halftime of the Rose Bowl.
Everything went wrong for Oregon against Ohio State in the first half of the Rose Bowl, and college football fans everywhere were making the same joke at the Ducks' expense.

The Buckeyes blitzed Oregon in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup, racing to a 34-8 lead at halftime. Ohio State held the Ducks to 139 yards of total offense and the Ducks managed only 6 first downs while averaging 1.0 yards per rush.

On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes gained 390 yards while averaging a ridiculous 14.9 yards per pass and 8.1 yards per rush. Oregon could not stop them.

Given the nature of the blowout, college football fans everywhere were having the same humorous thought. Given how often fans have questioned the playoff committee's team selections and seeding, they wondered if the 13-0 Ducks actually deserved to be in the field.

If people are going to blast Indiana and SMU for their performances in the playoff, they should have to question everyone else who got hammered too, right?

