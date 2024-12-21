SI

Oregon Unveils Sweet Kobe Bryant-Themed Cleats Ahead of Rose Bowl Game

The Ducks will be honoring Mamba in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day.

The Ducks will take on the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee in the Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day.
Known for their brightly colored, exotic uniforms, the Oregon Ducks are adding an additional twist for the 2024 College Football Playoff.

The No. 1 team in the country unveiled on Friday afternoon that they'll be pairing whichever jerseys they wear in the CFP quarterfinal with some sweet, Kobe Bryant-inspired cleats. Check them out below:

The cleats, called the Kobe VI UO PE's, feature Bryant's signature on the heel and his Mamba logo on the tongue.

After going 12–0 in the regular season, Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks went on to add a Big Ten Championship to their resume with a 45–37 win over Penn State. Their undefeated record earned them not only the No. 1 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, but also a first-round bye.

Oregon will play the winner of Saturday's first-round matchup between No. 9 Tennessee and No. 8 Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Said contest will take place on New Year's Day—from Pasadena's Rose Bowl—and is set for a 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

