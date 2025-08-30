SI

Our Favorite ‘College GameDay’ Signs Celebrating Lee Corso’s Final Show

Retirement? Not so fast my friend...

Holding up signs at ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ is a college football tradition.
Holding up signs at ESPN's 'College GameDay' is a college football tradition. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s College GameDay was a celebration of the career of broadcaster Lee Corso, who was making his final appearance on the show.

GameDay is a show with plenty of traditions, including, most notably, Corso’s ceremonial headgear pick to close out the program.

Another one of those traditions are the signs that students and fans bring to get on television while camping out behind the broadcast desk.

Unsurprisingly, many of the signs featured on Saturday’s show ahead of No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium were also tribute’s to Corso’s career and legacy.

Below we take a look at some of our favorites.

Lee Corso’s face was a popular feature on GameDay signs on Saturday.

A sign featuring a young Lee Corso is held by a fan during ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’
Lee Corso’s impact could be felt throughout the broadcast of ‘College Gameday’ on Saturday. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

‘Corso’s Last Ride' was one to remember.

A fan holds up a sign celebrating Lee Corso ahead of Texas-Ohio State.
Saturday was indeed, Lee Corso’s last ride. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Corso was celebrated, Michigan alum Desmond Howard didn’t get the same love from the Ohio State crowd.

Fans hold signs in support of Lee Corso on the set of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ ahead of Ohio State-Texas.
‘College GameDay’ fans had support for Lee Corso, but the Ohio State crowd also had shots for former Michigan standout Desmond Howard. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We love Lee, too.

A fan holds a sign reading ‘Love Lee’ at ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’
Sometimes the simplest signs are the best. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One last headgear pick for the road.

A fan holds a sign celebrating Lee Corso’s career at ‘College GameDay.’
Will Lee Corso be picking Ohio State with the final headgear pick of his career? / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But at the end of the day, GameDay signs are still for taking a shot at your opponent.

Ohio State fans hold up signs outside of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’
Spongebob is a quality source for many a ‘College GameDay’ sign. / Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Corso capped off the day by picking the Buckeyes to win against the Longhorns, his last headgear pick mirroring the first one he ever made in 1996.

Congratulations on a great career Corso. Thanks for the memories.

