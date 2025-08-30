Our Favorite ‘College GameDay’ Signs Celebrating Lee Corso’s Final Show
Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s College GameDay was a celebration of the career of broadcaster Lee Corso, who was making his final appearance on the show.
GameDay is a show with plenty of traditions, including, most notably, Corso’s ceremonial headgear pick to close out the program.
Another one of those traditions are the signs that students and fans bring to get on television while camping out behind the broadcast desk.
Unsurprisingly, many of the signs featured on Saturday’s show ahead of No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium were also tribute’s to Corso’s career and legacy.
Below we take a look at some of our favorites.
Lee Corso’s face was a popular feature on GameDay signs on Saturday.
‘Corso’s Last Ride' was one to remember.
While Corso was celebrated, Michigan alum Desmond Howard didn’t get the same love from the Ohio State crowd.
We love Lee, too.
One last headgear pick for the road.
But at the end of the day, GameDay signs are still for taking a shot at your opponent.
Corso capped off the day by picking the Buckeyes to win against the Longhorns, his last headgear pick mirroring the first one he ever made in 1996.
Congratulations on a great career Corso. Thanks for the memories.