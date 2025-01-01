Penn State Defender Trolled Ashton Jeanty With 2-Word Quip After Win vs. Boise State
In a record-setting campaign that saw him finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty became accustomed to finding running room against FBS defenses in 2024. That is, until the Jacksonville, Fla., native took the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night.
The Nittany Lions' stout defense held Jeanty to a season-low 104 rushing yards in Boise State's 31-14 loss, completely taking the star running back and his big-play ability out of the game.
Nittany Lions senior defensive end Dvon J-Thomas, especially proud of the job the defense did, couldn't help but take a playful jab at Jeanty as he headed towards the locker room after the game in. video shared by Lyle Alenstein on X (formerly Twitter).
"Jeanty who?!" J-Thomas shouted happily.
Albeit in three more games played, Jeanty made a valiant run at the FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards, set in 1988 by Barry Sanders. J-Thomas, speaking to ESPN's Heather Dinich in the locker room after the game, made it clear that the Penn State defense entered the Fiesta Bowl determined to deny Jeanty a chance at making history.
"We had it in our mind that, 'Oh, he's going to try to break the record on us tonight,' " J-Thomas said. "That's not going to happen."
Not only did the Nittany Lions' stifle one of the nation's most talented offensive players, but they also punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinal.