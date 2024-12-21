Penn State’s Tiny Airport Left SMU Fans Taking Private Jets to Game Scrambling
Things didn’t get off to a great start for No. 11 SMU in their first-round playoff matchup against No. 6 Penn State, with the Mustangs falling into a 28-0 hole in the first half thanks in large part to a string of turnovers.
But for some SMU supporters, the struggles began long before kickoff. Per Ross Dellenger at Yahoo Sports, private jets carrying SMU donors were diverted from the State College airport to Williamsport instead, leaving passengers to take an unexpected bus ride across the Keystone State.
Apparently, the State College airport is not all that big, and was unable to handle the influx of private jets that SMU fans were bringing north for the game.
Given the way the game started, there’s a good chance that the SMU supporters in question had more fun on the bus ride than they did once inside Beaver Stadium.
If they have to find a bright side in all of this, at least they probably have better seats for the game than the team’s band does.