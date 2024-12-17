Photo of Bill Belichick Watching UNC Transfer Portal Player Sign Papers Leads to Jokes
Bill Belichick is less than a week in to his new job as head football coach at the University of North Carolina but he's already off and running, landing his first player from the transfer portal on Monday.
In classic Belichick fashion, that player happened to be a center from Holy Cross, Christo Kelly.
Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday that agents and players have been reaching out looking to join the program, so there could be many more of these additions coming before the current portal closes on Dec. 28.
Here's a photo of Belichick watching Kelly sign the paperwork to become a member of the Tar Heels.
Fans had lots of reactions to that:
