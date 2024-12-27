Pop-Tarts Bowl Reveals Perfectly On-Brand Sidelines Ahead of Miami-Iowa State
The Pop-Tarts Bowl—sponsored by Kellogg's—has quickly become a classic in college football culture since taking over for the Cheez-It Bowl in 2023. In 2024? Expect even more fun.
Paired with edible mascots and a 77-pound trophy featuring a fully functional toaster, this year's contest is adding yet another twist to the chaos: sidelines covered in sprinkles. Check out this photo from Sickos Committee on X (former Twitter):
The rainbow sprinkles found on the classic hot fudge sundae Pop-Tart (among others) will now also live just outside the playing field of Orlando, Fla.'s Camping World Stadium.
This year's Pop-Tarts Bowl—featuring the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones—is set to kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. The game will air on ABC with Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers on the call.
Outside of the winning team eating a massive Pop-Tart (that also serves as the game's mascot) eyes will be on likely first-round pick Cam Ward—the Hurricanes' quarterback who was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.