Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 3
In a Week 2 that was light on ranked-on-ranked matchups, there was certainly still plenty of intriguing results.
Unranked South Florida went into Gainesville and upset the No. 13 Florida Gators, putting Billy Napier back squarely on the hot seat.
Elsewhere, No. 18 Oklahoma picked up a significant home win for head coach Brent Venables over No. 15 Michigan in the marquee matchup of Week 2.
Baylor bounced back after a tough Week 1 loss to Auburn to upset No. 17 SMU in Dallas, while unranked Mississippi State and quarterback Blake Shapen completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson with 30 seconds left to pace a home upset of No. 12 Arizona State.
With those results, and plenty of others in mind, let's take a look at the projected top 25 heading into Week 3.
Projected AP Top 25 Ranking for Week 3
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 70-0 vs. Grambling
Week 3: Home vs. Ohio
2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34-0 vs. Florida International
Week 3: Home vs. Villanova
3. LSU Tigers: 2-0 (0-0)
This Week: Won 23-7 vs. Louisiana Tech
Week 3: Home vs. Florida
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 28-6 vs. Austin Peay
Week 3: Away at Tennessee
5. Miami Hurricanes: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 45-3 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Week 3: Home vs. South Florida
6. Oregon Ducks: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 69-3 vs. Oklahoma State
Week 3: Away at Northwestern
7. Texas Longhorns: 1-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 38-7 vs. San Jose State
Week 3: Home vs. UTEP
8. South Carolina Gamecocks: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 38-10 vs. South Carolina State
Week 3: Home vs. Vanderbilt
9. Illinois Fighting Illini: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 45-19 vs. Duke
Week 3: Home vs. Western Michigan
10. Florida State Seminoles: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 77-3 vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: Idle
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 0-1
This Week: Idle
Week 3: Home vs. Texas A&M
12. Iowa State: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 16-13 vs. Iowa
Week 3: Away at Arkansas State
13. Oklahoma Sooners: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 24-13 vs. No. 15 Michigan
Week 3: Away at Temple
14. Clemson Tigers: 1-1 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 27-16 vs. Troy
Week 3: Away at Georgia Tech
15. Texas A&M Aggies: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 44-22 vs. Utah State
Week 3: Away at Notre Dame
16. Ole Miss Rebels: 2-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 30-23 at Kentucky
Week 3: Home vs. Arkansas
17. Michigan Wolverines: 1-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 24-13 at No. 18 Oklahoma
Week 3: Home vs. Central Michigan
18. Alabama Crimson Tide: 1-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 73-0 vs. Louisiana Monroe
Week 3: Home vs. Wisconsin
19. Tennessee Volunteers: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 72-17 vs. East Tennessee State
Week 3: Home vs. Georgia
20. Mississippi State Bulldogs: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 24-20 vs. No. 12 Arizona State
Week 3: Home vs. Alcorn State
21. South Florida Bulls: 2-0 (0-0 American)
This Week: Won 18-16 at No. 13 Florida
Week 3: Away at Miami
22. Indiana Hoosiers: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 56-9 vs. Kennesaw State
Week 3: Home vs. Indiana State
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 62-14 vs. Kent State
Week 3: Home vs. Oregon State
24. Utah Utes: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 63-9 vs. Cal Poly
Week 3: Away at Wyoming
25. BYU Cougars: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 27-3 vs. Stanford
Week 3: Idle
Dropped from Ranking: No. 12 Arizona State, No. 13 Florida, No. 17 SMU
Others Considered: Auburn, Georgia Tech, USC, TCU, Missouri