Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 3

South Florida's upset in Gainesville certainly shook up the Top 25.

The South Florida Bulls pulled the upset of the day in college football.
In a Week 2 that was light on ranked-on-ranked matchups, there was certainly still plenty of intriguing results.

Unranked South Florida went into Gainesville and upset the No. 13 Florida Gators, putting Billy Napier back squarely on the hot seat.

Elsewhere, No. 18 Oklahoma picked up a significant home win for head coach Brent Venables over No. 15 Michigan in the marquee matchup of Week 2.

Baylor bounced back after a tough Week 1 loss to Auburn to upset No. 17 SMU in Dallas, while unranked Mississippi State and quarterback Blake Shapen completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson with 30 seconds left to pace a home upset of No. 12 Arizona State.

With those results, and plenty of others in mind, let's take a look at the projected top 25 heading into Week 3.

Projected AP Top 25 Ranking for Week 3

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 70-0 vs. Grambling

Week 3: Home vs. Ohio

2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 34-0 vs. Florida International

Week 3: Home vs. Villanova

3. LSU Tigers: 2-0 (0-0)

This Week: Won 23-7 vs. Louisiana Tech

Week 3: Home vs. Florida

4. Georgia Bulldogs: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 28-6 vs. Austin Peay

Week 3: Away at Tennessee

5. Miami Hurricanes: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 45-3 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Week 3: Home vs. South Florida

6. Oregon Ducks: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 69-3 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 3: Away at Northwestern

7. Texas Longhorns: 1-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 38-7 vs. San Jose State

Week 3: Home vs. UTEP

8. South Carolina Gamecocks: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 38-10 vs. South Carolina State

Week 3: Home vs. Vanderbilt

9. Illinois Fighting Illini: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 45-19 vs. Duke

Week 3: Home vs. Western Michigan

10. Florida State Seminoles: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 77-3 vs. East Texas A&M

Week 3: Idle

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 0-1

This Week: Idle

Week 3: Home vs. Texas A&M

12. Iowa State: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 16-13 vs. Iowa

Week 3: Away at Arkansas State

13. Oklahoma Sooners: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 24-13 vs. No. 15 Michigan

Week 3: Away at Temple

14. Clemson Tigers: 1-1 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 27-16 vs. Troy

Week 3: Away at Georgia Tech

15. Texas A&M Aggies: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 44-22 vs. Utah State

Week 3: Away at Notre Dame

16. Ole Miss Rebels: 2-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 30-23 at Kentucky

Week 3: Home vs. Arkansas

17. Michigan Wolverines: 1-1 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 24-13 at No. 18 Oklahoma

Week 3: Home vs. Central Michigan

18. Alabama Crimson Tide: 1-1 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 73-0 vs. Louisiana Monroe

Week 3: Home vs. Wisconsin

19. Tennessee Volunteers: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 72-17 vs. East Tennessee State

Week 3: Home vs. Georgia

20. Mississippi State Bulldogs: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 24-20 vs. No. 12 Arizona State

Week 3: Home vs. Alcorn State

21. South Florida Bulls: 2-0 (0-0 American)

This Week: Won 18-16 at No. 13 Florida

Week 3: Away at Miami

22. Indiana Hoosiers: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 56-9 vs. Kennesaw State

Week 3: Home vs. Indiana State

23. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 62-14 vs. Kent State

Week 3: Home vs. Oregon State

24. Utah Utes: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 63-9 vs. Cal Poly

Week 3: Away at Wyoming

25. BYU Cougars: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 27-3 vs. Stanford

Week 3: Idle

Dropped from Ranking: No. 12 Arizona State, No. 13 Florida, No. 17 SMU

Others Considered: Auburn, Georgia Tech, USC, TCU, Missouri

