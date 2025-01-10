Quinn Ewers Had Wise Response to Question About Rumored $6 Million Transfer Offer
A recent report from On3 Sports's Pete Nakos stated that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, a potential top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, was offered $6 million to enter the transfer portal and remain a college football player for one more season.
During a session with the media on Thursday in the lead-up to Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Ewers was asked about his future and gave a wise answer that was considerate of his Longhorns teammates.
"First off, I think I'd be doing a disservice to my teammates about me even thinking about what's next," Ewers said. "What's right in front of us isn't over yet."
Ewers added that this situation is something that his faith has helped him with in "not looking too far ahead because I'll trip on what's right in front of me."
"That's too selfish of thinking for me to even be thinking about what's next for me," he added.
When directly asked about the possibility that "huge numbers" could be offered to him in the transfer portal, Ewers wisely deflected the question.
"I'm just not worried about all that stuff," he said. "People can say all they want to say. But I'm just focused on Friday at this point in time."
Ewers, a junior, has enjoyed a strong season, throwing for over 3,000 yards and a career-best 29 touchdown passes in 13 regular season games for the Longhorns. The Southlake, Tx., native is coming off of a 322-yard, four-touchdown performance in Texas's Peach Bowl win over Arizona State.
Ewers, ranked 60th in ESPN's recent 2025 NFL prospect rankings, has the potential to be selected within the first two rounds of April's draft. But with one year of eligibility remaining, he could also choose to continue to take advantage of college football's lucrative NIL landscape.
While his future may be a bit murky, Ewers made one thing clear. With a berth in the national championship on the line, he isn't going to waste any time or cause a distraction to his teammates by thinking about what's next.
Texas and Ewers's former team, Ohio State, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.