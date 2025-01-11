Quinn Ewers, Texas Linemen Break Out 'Dodgeball' Celebration Following Game-Tying TD
Texas desperately needed a breakthrough.
The Longhorns were trailing Ohio State 7-0 late in the first half, and after taking over at their own 41-yard-line with 1:49 to play in the second quarter, Texas had amassed just 105 yards of total offense.
Texas methodically moved the ball down the field, and was aided by a fourth-down run by Arch Manning to keep the drive alive. In the end, it was a seven-play, 59-yard touchdown drive that concluded with a 18-yard pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers to Jaydon Blue that tied things up after the impending extra point.
With a frustrating first half offensively to that point, the touchdown to tie the game was plenty of reason for Ewers and his offensive linemen to breakout into the iconic Globo-Gym Purple Cobras celebratory dance from the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball.
I think they nailed it, but you judge for yourself:
Ohio State hit a 75-yard screen pass on the ensuing possession to take a 14-7 lead into halftime over the Longhorns, but Ewers and the Texas offense is hoping for more reason to celebrate in the second half as they try to mount a comeback.