Referees Were Breaking Up and Flagging TCU Touchdown Celebrations vs. UNC
The referee crew working the TCU vs. North Carolina game on Monday night was not in the mood to celebrate. The Horned Frogs had one touchdown celebration broken up by a referee, and then another flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
TCU's first touchdown of the game came in the first quarter when Idaho transfer Jordan Dwyer caught a 27-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Hoover. Dwyer had a huge first half against Bill Belichick's defense in his first game as a college coach, with seven catches for 92 yards and the touchdown.
After Dwyer scored he celebrated with high fives and handshakes from his teammates, until one of the officials stepped in to break it up.
TCU's second touchdown came on a Bud Clark pick-six in the second quarter. Clark jumped a route and as he ran towards the end zone, he started to pick the ball up to celebrate, but appeared to catch himself and pull the ball back down. He then ran it in and was mobbed by his teammates.
As he returned to the sideline a flag was thrown and it was announced that there was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Clark. So if he holds the football eye-level again he would be ejected.
Meanwhile Jordon Hudson and the rest of Tar Heel nation were allowed to celebrate without fear of retribution. Make it make sense!