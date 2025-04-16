Reported Reason for Nico Iamaleava's Transfer From Tennessee Had Fans Perplexed
Nico Iamaleava is headed to Southern California.
After college football's first public holdout failed to generate a new NIL contract, Iamaleava on Saturday decided to enter the transfer portal, resulting in a frenzy for his services among quarterback-needy teams. On Wednesday, the first day of college football's spring transfer portal window, it was reported that Iamaleava is headed to the UCLA Bruins. The news was first reported by Fox Sports's Colin Cowherd and later confirmed by The Athletic.
But Cowherd, who seems to be informed on this issue, didn't just report the news. He also reported a reason, apparently given by Iamaleava's family, for his decision to transfer from the Volunteers.
So, Iamaleava's transfer had more to do with an issue concerning the Tennessee offense and not money? Let's just say that fans and pundits had a healthy amount of skepticism for that reasoning.
At the time of his initial commitment to the Volunteers, Iamaleava signed a three-year NIL contract worth approximately $8 million. But as other college football QBs began to earn more money, Iamaleava reportedly followed suit and, in back-and-forth talks with Tennessee, reportedly pushed for a contract that would pay him $4 million per year, as opposed to the roughly $2.2 million per season he was making with his old contract.
Tennessee balked and Iamaleava, in what amounted to an NFL-style holdout, skipped Volunteers spring practice, the day before the team's spring game. After it was apparent that the relationship between Iamaleava and Tennessee had soured, the former five-star recruit submitted paperwork to enter the transfer portal.
Several QB-needy teams circled the waters around Iamaleava, but ultimately, it was the Bruins who landed him.
Whatever the reasoning behind Iamaleava's transfer, he and his family are clearly going to have a hard time convincing people that it wasn't money-related.