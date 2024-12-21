Rob Gronkowski Blasts Inclusion of Indiana In CFP During Loss To Notre Dame
An Indiana Hoosiers football team that dominated Big Ten competition for the majority of the season came crashing back down to Earth as they fell 27–17 to Notre Dame in the first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The loss was nowhere near as close as the score indicates. The Fighting Irish held a 27–3 lead over the Hoosiers until the final two minutes of the game, when Indiana scored two touchdowns and converted an onside kick.
As the game fourth quarter wound down, criticism grew surrounding Indiana's inclusion in the CFP, particularly Indiana making the new 12-team format over teams like Alabama, Ole Miss and Miami.
Former Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski was among those who believe that Indiana should not have made the CFP, citing their easy strength of schedule.
"Indiana should have never been in the playoffs," Gronkowski wrote on X. "SOS is terrible. I see why that plays a big part especially when factoring in a SEC team. I understand it’s a tough call. Funny thing about this game, Notre Dame is just a better Indiana."
A team that finished the regular season second in the FBS in scoring and second in total yards allowed per game looked hapless against Notre Dame. After Kurtis Rourke threw an interception in the red zone on their first drive of the game and Notre Dame capitalized with a 98-yard rushing touchdown, Indiana's offense could not muster anything for nearly the entire game. The team that defeated 10 of their 12 regular season opponents by at least two scores did not manage two scores until the final few minutes of the game. The program with Curt Cignetti making bold statements before the game saw their coach turn to conservative play calling as the game grew increasingly out of hand.
Indiana did finish the regular season 11–1 and looked dominant behind a confident Cignetti, but they did not beat a single team that ranked in the AP Top 25 by the end of the season. Their only game against a ranked opponent came against Ohio State, who defeated them 38–15. When Indiana had to go up against a top team this season, they ultimately became a shell of themselves.