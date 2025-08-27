SI

Robert Griffin III to Return to Booth to Call College Football Games This Fall

Fox Sports is bringing the former Heisman Trophy winner in as a game analyst this fall.

Robert Griffin III will return to the television booth to call college football games this fall.
Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is returning to the booth to call football games once again.

Fox Sports announced that the former Baylor star will be added to its lineup as a game analyst for college football this fall. He will join play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti and sideline reporter Alexa Landestoy.

His first game with the network will be Friday night when his alma mater, Baylor, hosts Auburn to kick off the 2025 season for the network.

After his playing career (unofficially) concluded following the 2025 season, Griffin stepped into a role with ESPN where he appeared in studio shows for college football and the NFL. He also called college games for the network before being let go in August of 2024.

