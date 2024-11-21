Shedeur Sanders Had One-Word Message for Top QB Prospect After Colorado Commitment
The Colorado Buffaloes may have found their replacement for Shedeur Sanders on Thursday, and he was jacked up about it.
Five-star quarterback prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis committed to the Buffaloes on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon. It is a huge get for Deion Sanders's squad. Lewis is the No. 2 overall prospect in ESPN's 2025 rankings and with Shedeur on the verge of going pro there wasn't an obvious answer under center for next season. Now, there very much is.
The current Colorado QB had a one-word message for Lewis after his commitment: Legendary.
Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick in April's NFL draft. There are rumors his father Deion may tag along and transition to the NFL as well, but Prime Time has shot down such talk at just about every opportunity. The commitment of Lewis certainly makes it more likely the head coach sticks around; he's considered one of the best quarterback prospects to come down the pipe in quite some time.
Shedeur is clearly enthused about what he can do with the Buffaloes next season. But this season isn't over yet; the Sanders have Colorado at the top of the Big 12 with an 8-2 record.