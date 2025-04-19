SI

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Were Hyped to Watch Colorado Retire Their Jersey Numbers

No one at Colorado will ever sport No. 2 or 12 again.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter sit court side at a Denver Nuggets game in 2023.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter sit court side at a Denver Nuggets game in 2023. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Colorado retired No. 2 for quarterback Shedeur Sanders and No. 12 for wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter on Saturday during the team's spring game.

Both Sanders and Hunter spent two seasons with the Buffaloes, rising to national prominence during that time. Hunter even won the Heisman Trophy this past season, and both players are projected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft next week. Now, their numbers will never be worn at Colorado ever again.

The two stars were in attendance for the reveal of their names and numbers displayed at Folsom Field on Saturday. Both players were hyped up once the banner showed their names on the side of the field. Watch their fun reactions to the reveal.

Sanders and Hunter became the fifth and sixth players, respectively, to have their numbers retired at Colorado. The last player's number to be retired was Rashaan Salaam's No. 19 from when he played during the 1992-94 seasons.

We'll see what kind of impact Sanders and Hunter make in the NFL after they're drafted next week.

Published
