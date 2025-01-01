South Alabama Trolls Crimson Tide With Delightful Jab Over ReliaQuest Bowl Loss
South Alabama has claimed the throne of football kings of its state, at least for the moment.
On Tuesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Michigan Wolverines 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was a shocking result, as the Tide entered the game as 16-point favorites, and had pundits and fans across the sports world arguing that they had been snubbed from the playoff field.
But with the Tide loss, it meant that the South Alabama Jaguars, who beat Western Michigan 30-23 in the Salute to Veterans Bowl in the very first game of the postseason, were the only school in the state to win a bowl game this year—a fact they were not at all shy about celebrating on social media.
While the post feels mostly directed in Alabama’s direction, the Tide weren’t the only school to fall short this season. Jacksonville State lost to Ohio in the Cure Bowl earlier in December, and the likes of Auburn, Troy, and UAB failed to even reach a bowl game this year.
Heading into 2025, the South Alabama Jaguars are the state’s sole bowl champions. Hang the banner.