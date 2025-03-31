Stanford Hires Ex-NFL Head Coach As One-Year Interim for 2025
As it reels from the firing of coach Troy Taylor, Stanford appears to have found a stopgap measure.
The Cardinal are hiring former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich as their interim coach, according to a Monday morning report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Reich, 63, has not coached since his dismissal by the Panthers in 2023.
"Both sides have agreed this will be only a one-season agreement. At that point, Stanford will launch a national search," Thamel wrote.
Stanford—one of the most successful programs of the 2010s—has been treading water for several years now. The Cardinal have not been to a bowl game since 2018 after making 10 in a row.
The program hired Taylor away from Sacramento State in Dec. 2022—only for general manager Andrew Luck to fire him on Tuesday amid reports that he bullied staff. Luck played his final NFL season under Reich in 2018.
Stanford is scheduled to open its 2025 season on Aug. 23 at Hawaii.