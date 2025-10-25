Steve Sarkisian Interested in Potential NFL Openings Amid Rocky Texas Start: Report
In the midst of Texas' SEC schedule, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian appears open to making an NFL leap.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Sarkisian let NFL decision-makers know that he would be interested in potential head-coaching openings, which includes the Titans' current vacancy. Tennessee parted ways with Brian Callahan after a brutal 1-5 start to their 2025 campaign.
Texas is ranked No. 22 heading into their trip to Starkville, Miss., Saturday to take on 4-3 Mississippi State. They have losses to top-ranked Ohio State and 2-3 Florida in Arch Manning's first full season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. The redshirt sophomore has thrown for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions this year, while rushing for 193 yards and five scores.
Close to the midway point of the NFL season, Tennessee currently owns the only head coaching vacancy as offensive assistant Mike McCoy took over as interim following Callahan's departure in No. 1 pick Cam Ward's rookie season. More seats will undoubtedly open up in the offseason coaching carousel, although Russini did note Sarkisian has interest in the Titans' job specifically. He was the Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2017 to '18 before he went to Alabama as their OC and eventually took the Texas job in '21.
He's 43-19 in five seasons leading the Longhorns, including a trip to the College Football Playoff last year where Texas fell to the eventual champion Buckeyes in the semifinal.