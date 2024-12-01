SI

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Gives Honest Four-Word Response to Former Team Ohio State Losing

McCord's Orange won and the Buckeyes lost. It was a good day for the quarterback.

Madison Williams

Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord looks to throw a pass.
Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord looks to throw a pass. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ohio State turned Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord had a pretty good day Saturday. The Orange upset No. 6 Miami 42–38, and his former Buckeyes lost 13–10 in the Michigan rivalry game.

When asked about Ohio State losing to Michigan, which ended in a huge brawl that resulted in some players being pepper sprayed, McCord gave quite the interesting response.

"Everything comes full circle," McCord said, causing his teammates and the audience to laugh.

Maybe there's some bad blood between the quarterback and his former team.

McCord left the Buckeyes after the 2023 season. The full extent of his decision to leave isn't known, even though many have speculated that his game-losing interception against Michigan last season was a big reason for the transfer. Ohio State lost its spot in the playoffs with that loss in the infamous rivalry game.

Syracuse won't make the 2024 College Football Playoff, but they did end their season on a high note, going 9–3 under coach Fran Brown and McCord's first seasons in New York.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football