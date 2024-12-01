Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Gives Honest Four-Word Response to Former Team Ohio State Losing
Former Ohio State turned Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord had a pretty good day Saturday. The Orange upset No. 6 Miami 42–38, and his former Buckeyes lost 13–10 in the Michigan rivalry game.
When asked about Ohio State losing to Michigan, which ended in a huge brawl that resulted in some players being pepper sprayed, McCord gave quite the interesting response.
"Everything comes full circle," McCord said, causing his teammates and the audience to laugh.
Maybe there's some bad blood between the quarterback and his former team.
McCord left the Buckeyes after the 2023 season. The full extent of his decision to leave isn't known, even though many have speculated that his game-losing interception against Michigan last season was a big reason for the transfer. Ohio State lost its spot in the playoffs with that loss in the infamous rivalry game.
Syracuse won't make the 2024 College Football Playoff, but they did end their season on a high note, going 9–3 under coach Fran Brown and McCord's first seasons in New York.