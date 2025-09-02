TCU Team Captain Shouts Out Bill Belichick's Girlfriend During Locker Room Video
Bill Belichick's first game as a collegiate head coach really couldn't have gone much worse as North Carolina was thoroughly embarrassed by visiting TCU, 48-14, on Monday night. What was supposed to be a celebration of a coaching legend trying something new and breathing new life into a program quickly turned ugly and an enormous national audience was there to watch it.
The Tar Heels jumped out to a 7-0 lead by efficiently taking the opening drive into the end zone, then watch the Horned Frogs post the next 41 points in front of a stunned stadium featuring some notable dignitaries. Speaking to the media postgame Belichick admitted North Carolina has a lot of work to do and that he got outcoached.
TCU was more celebratory, and for good reason. After winning nine games last season and not that far removed from a national championship game appearance, they were an afterthought headed into the Labor Day clash. They did not merit as many headlines as say, Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who earned a shoutout from team TCU team captain Bud Clark in a live Instagram video from the triumphant locker room.
"Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend," he said.
Clark returned an interception for a score in the blowout and was enjoying the spoils of victory with TCU fans. Here he demonstrated the type of beatdown the Horned Frogs had just delivered.
Still, bringing up the love life an opposing coach isn't that normal. Maybe people will have a problem with it. Or maybe that's just all part of the game now with Belichick, who has bigger fish to fry after a shocking stumble out of the gates.