Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel’s Parting Message to Nico Iamaleava Was All Class
Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel was lauded by many in the college football world for standing his ground against quarterback Nico Iamaleava over an NIL dispute last week.
Iamaleava reportedly missed team meetings and spring practice on Friday, staging the first-ever holdout in college football in an attempt to renegotiate his NIL deal with the Vols. Days later, Iamaleava is set to enter the transfer portal to seek the lucrative contract he's after—around $4 million a year compared to the $2.2 million he was making in Tennessee, per reports.
While some have been quick to criticize Iamaleava for valuing money over allegiances, Heupel seemingly harbors no ill will toward his soon-to-be former player.
The Tennessee coach told reporters during Saturday's press conference that he knew he was moving on from Iamaleava on Friday morning when the quarterback was a no-show. Heupel went on to describe the situation as "unfortunate" and sent Iamaleava a classy parting message.
"Today's landscape of college football is different from than what it has been. It's unfortunate, just the situation and where we're at with Nico," Heupel said. "I want to thank him for everything that he's done since he's gotten here as a recruit to who he was as a player, and how he competed inside of the building. A great appreciation for that side of it."
Respect.
Heupel, who's entering his fifth season with the Vols, will be looking to build off of last year's success that saw Tennessee finish 10-3 and play in its first-ever College Football Playoff.
The Vols currently have redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and freshman George MacIntyre in their quarterback room for next season, neither of whom have started a college game. Heupel noted that he was planning to add another quarterback via the transfer portal this spring.
"This program's been around for a long time with a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players that came before, laid the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that is Tennessee football," continued Heupel. "It's gonna be around a long time after I'm done and after they're gone. And that's what's special about being here, that there is a legacy and a tradition that is so rich... We'll have a quarterback that's ready to go win and help us compete for a championship."