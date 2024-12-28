Travis Hunter Wearing an Electric Pair of Custom 'Heisman' Cleats for Alamo Bowl
Heisman winner Travis Hunter will play his final collegiate game in Saturday's Alamo Bowl, and he's going to do so in style.
Ahead of Colorado's bowl game against BYU, Hunter showed off his cleat selection for the occasion: a custom pair of Nikes adorned with the Heisman logo and the award in big bold letters on a strap across the front.
The laces also feature beads spelling out Hunter's first name on one shoe and last name on the other. The level of details in the kicks are incredibly impressive.
Hunter made history with his Heisman win earlier this month. After a season in which he played virtually every snap on offense and defense as the Buffaloes improved from 4–8 to 9–3, Hunter edged Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for the sport's biggest honor. He took home 552 first-place votes and 2,231 total points.
As a wide receiver, Hunter caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 32 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions and one game-sealing forced fumble in an overtime win over Baylor on defense.
Before he and teammate Shedeur Sanders head to the NFL, where they're projected as top picks in the 2025 draft, they'll try and lead the Buffaloes to a 10th win. Colorado has won double-digit games just once since the 2001 season.
The Alamo Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.