Travis Hunter Had Four-Word Response to Confirm NFL Draft Desires
It doesn't come as much surprise that Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, but the Buffaloes' standout made it official on Thursday.
When asked by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg about entering the NFL next season, Hunter promptly replied saying "That's definitely for sure."
Hunter also has every intention on playing both sides in the NFL by being a wide receiver and a cornerback, like he does for Colorado, SI's Pat Forde reported.
The Colorado star is highly considered a top option for the No. 1 pick in April, even earning that spot in SI's most recent NFL Mock Draft. The team securing the No. 1 pick hasn't been determined yet, but the Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold that spot.
Hunter is also in the running for being named the Heisman Trophy winner this season. His opponents up for the award include Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
It's gearing up to be an exciting next few months for Hunter as Colorado is also in the hunt to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff as they currently hold the No. 16 spot.
So far this season, Hunter has caught 74 passes for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense he has also 23 tackles and three interceptions.